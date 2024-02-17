There’s now four weeks left until Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament in March, and still a lot of basketball to be played. Saturday afternoon, the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee released its current top 16 seeds in the country.

Alabama was tagged as a No. 3 seed in the tournament, which was the ninth highest overall seed in the field. The Crimson Tide have been a frequent member of the initial top 16 teams, as this is the third time in the last four seasons under Oats.

“I’ll find out if we’re in, where we’re at, what seed, all that after the game,” Oats said Friday afternoon. “Then from there, you’ve got to improve your seeding. Like who can improve it from then on till four weeks later? So we’ve just got to be playing our best basketball come March.”

This season, Alabama has played four of the top 16 seeds already this season (Purdue, Arizona, Auburn, and Tennessee). Right now, Purdue takes control of the first place position in the rankings, Arizona is the No. 4 seed, Tennessee is the No. 6 seed and Auburn is the No. 13 seed.

Still with six regular season games left and a matchup against No. 6 Tennessee in a few weeks, Oats’ squad can still climb the ladder by March.