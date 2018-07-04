Alabama nabs Rivals150 wing Diante Smith
Alabama started off its 2019 class in fine fashion thanks to today's commitment of Rivals150 wing Diante Smith. One of the top performers of the spring, Smith brings upside, versatility and talent to Tuscaloosa.
A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Smith discussed his commitment with Rivals.com.
“I like their playing style and the way coach Avery Johnson coaches. When I went on the unofficial visit there, it just felt like home,” he said. “My dad is a big LSU fan and for him to love ‘Bama and coach Avery, it means a lot.”
Smith discussed further how he could come to contribute.
“I would play the wing and they would use me coming off of ball screens, making plays, and stretching the court.”
The three-star prospect chose Alabama over UCF, Auburn, TCU, LSU and a handful of others. Running with the Showtime Hoops 17-under squad, Smith blossomed this spring displaying three-level scoring skills, the ability to be used as a high ball screen playmaker and the capability to defend three positions in the halfcourt.
While Alabama will not see anyone off of its perimeter graduate next spring, chances are that John Petty and Herb Jones could test the NBA waters. If so, the importance of Smith becomes even greater, especially in light of Johnson’s dependence on playmaking wings that can pass, score and defend.
Alabama remains heavily involved this summer for top in-state juniors Trendon Watford, Jaykwon Walton and Kira Lewis, along with Isaac Okoro and Austin Crowley.