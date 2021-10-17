Alabama moves up in polls following win over Mississippi State

Alabama rebounded nicely from its first defeat of the season with a 49-9 victory over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide was rewarded for the win Sunday as it moved up a spot to No. 4 in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls, taking all 65 votes in the coaches poll and all 63 votes in the AP Top 25.

The coaches poll included six SEC teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 22 Auburn. The AP top 25 included the same six teams as No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama were followed by No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Kentcuky, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 19 Auburn.

Alabama will host to Tennessee for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.