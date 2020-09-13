 Where Alabama ranks in the college football polls
Alabama moves up in both national polls

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama’s kickoff is still roughly two weeks away, but that didn’t stop the Crimson Tide from moving up to No. 2 in both national polls released Sunday.

Alabama was previously ranked at No. 3 behind Clemson in Ohio State in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll. However, both polls have now updated to only include teams who will be participating in a fall football season this year.

Clemson took the top spot in both polls, receiving 60 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and 37 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Alabama did not receive a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 but earned one in the Coaches Poll. Defending national champion LSU received a single first-place vote in the AP Top 25 where it ranked No. 6. The Tigers also received three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll where they ranked No. 5.

The SEC topped all conferences with eight teams ranked in both polls

Alabama will open its season at Missouri on Sept. 26

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (37)

Clemson (60)

2

Alabama (1)

Alabama

3

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

4

Georgia

Georgia

5

LSU (3)

Florida

6

Florida

LSU (1)

7

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

8

Texas

Auburn

9

Auburn

Texas

10

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

11

North Carolina

Oklahoma State

12

Oklahoma State

North Carolina

13

Central Florida

Cincinnati

14

Cincinnati

Central Florida

15

Memphis

Tennessee

16

Louisville

Memphis

17

Tennessee

Miami

18

Miami

Louisville

19

Virginia Tech

Louisiana- Lafayette

20

Kentucky

Virginia Tech

21

Louisiana- Lafayette

BYU

22

BYU

Army

23

Appalachian State

Kentucky

24

Baylor

Appalachian State

25

Army

Pittsburgh

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Photo | Getty Images
