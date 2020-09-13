Alabama’s kickoff is still roughly two weeks away, but that didn’t stop the Crimson Tide from moving up to No. 2 in both national polls released Sunday.

Alabama was previously ranked at No. 3 behind Clemson in Ohio State in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll. However, both polls have now updated to only include teams who will be participating in a fall football season this year.

Clemson took the top spot in both polls, receiving 60 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and 37 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Alabama did not receive a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 but earned one in the Coaches Poll. Defending national champion LSU received a single first-place vote in the AP Top 25 where it ranked No. 6. The Tigers also received three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll where they ranked No. 5.

The SEC topped all conferences with eight teams ranked in both polls

Alabama will open its season at Missouri on Sept. 26