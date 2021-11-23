Alabama moves to the front for Finnish lineman after visit

Olaus Alinen, 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, traveled to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with the University of Alabama. It was his second trip to T-town after participating in the Nick Saban Football Camp in June.

Alinen spoke with BamaInsider after he received an offer from Alabama on November 12. It was a surreal moment for the Finland native when the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach presented the offer.

"It was a dream come true for me," Alinen said. "I talked to Coach Marrone. He said he watched my tape with Coach Saban, told him about our good relationship, and they wanted to offer me.

"I went to a camp at Alabama in early June and have been in touch with them since. I will 100-percent go back. I had never seen anything like it."

It didn't take long for Alinen to schedule a return trip. He traveled to Alabama with some family friends.

"The visit was great," he said. "I got to see everything there—the stadium, facilities and campus. I met with Coach Saban and Coach Marrone. I got a photoshoot as well.

"The meeting with Coach Saban was a great experience and a honor. He was telling me about the program and what it's all about. He also said what they think of me.

"The culture of accountability and the way they give their players only the best,” he continued as to what stands out about Alabama. “Everything was awesome. The facilities are great, and I like the style of the campus.

"It (Alabama) is my leader. They have values and goals that fit for me. I like the place and people as well. It is a great opportunity to succeed."

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman also includes Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Stanford on his list of favorites. He said an early decision is possible, but also would like to take official visits before announcing a commitment.

