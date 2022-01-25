Alabama moves to No.1 in the Rivals Team Rankings

The final player rankings were updated on Rivals.com this week. The updated five-stars were revealed on Monday while the final Rivals250 was delivered on Tuesday. The position rankings and state rankings will update throughout the next few days. The current team rankings have also been updated, but is subject to change during the course of the next few weeks as players who have yet to sign announce their final decision. Alabama moved to the top spot ahead of Texas A&M and Georgia. The Crimson Tide was sitting in the No.3 spot prior to the rankings update. Alabama saw three commitments move to five-stars in the final update with Elijah Pritchett, Aaron Anderson and Jihaad Campbell joining Jeremiah Alexander. Alabama ends its 2022 cycle with four five-stars and 20 total in the Rivals250. Alabama also currently has the highest star average (4.04) in the country. There were a few other Alabama signees who barely missed the five-star cut including Ty Simpson (No.34), Shazz Preston (No.44) and Shawn Murphy (No.48). The Crimson Tide has 14 signees in the Rivals100. Isaiah Hastings is a new member in the Rivals250 while Elijah Brown fell out in the final update.

The four fives

"A versatile end/outside linebacker, Alexander is a Mack truck. He can get down on the line with his hand on the turf, stand up at linebacker and come off the edge attacking the quarterback. Regardless of the down and distance or situational aspects to the game, Alexander can defend against it all, and at an elite level. "The Alabama commit spearheaded a nasty Warriors (13-1) squad that only allowed 99 total points this season while he had a team-high 86 stops with 27 tackles for a loss and 27 credited QB hurries." – Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

"This was a recruiting cycle where a clear No. 1 offensive tackle did not emerge but Pritchett is the best of the bunch. The Alabama signee was excellent at the All-American Bowl where he dominated with his feet, strong hands and his versatility. When his team was loaded with offensive tackles, Pritchett volunteered to move inside and play guard so he could get reps there. "He was equally dominant wherever he was on the line. Some have compared him to Evan Neal and while he's not as massive or athletic, Pritchett has great size and he handled five-star DE Mykel Williams during a game this season so we have high confidence Pritchett can be special in Tuscaloosa." - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

"Undoubtedly the most dynamic slot receiver in the country this cycle, Aaron Anderson has been an impact player for New Orleans powerhouse Edna Karr since his freshman year. He's continued to develop as not only a downfield threat, but can make contested catches in the middle of the field and is dynamic after the catch and as a return specialist. "Anderson has the same explosiveness as Jaylen Waddle with even more physicality to his game. He's going to have a big stage to shine on at Alabama." - Sam Spiegelman

"Campbell started high school as a receiver in New Jersey and has grown into an elite outside linebacker. His speed and quickness make him a great pass rusher off the edge while also giving him the ability to cover in space. "Campbell, an Alabama signee, has developed very effective hand techniques to beat offensive linemen and get to the ball carrier on running or passing plays. He checks the boxes physically and is plenty strong now but still has room to add more solid mass when he arrives in Tuscaloosa." - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama