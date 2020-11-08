 Alabama moves to No. 1 in the polls
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 13:05:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama moves to No. 1 following Clemson's loss to Notre Dame

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Related

Where Alabama stands following a wild week in college football

Alabama's offense is on pace to rewrite the record books

Mac Jones' numbers stacking up to Joe Burrow's Heisman season

Which team will challenge Alabama the most?

Alabama has once again returned to its perch atop college football. Following Clemson’s overtime loss to Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide passed the Tigers for the top spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll. Alabama has now appeared at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for 13 straight seasons, the longest streak in college football history.

The Tide earned 55 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 59 of the 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 in both polls, earning four first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and two first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State is No. 3 in both polls after earning three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and a single first-place vote in the AP Top 25. Clemson fell to No. 4 in both polls following its first regular-season loss since 2017.

After an open date on its schedule this weekend, Alabama (6-0) will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a matchup against LSU (2-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers were also off this weekend.

National college football polls 
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama (55)

Alabama (59)

2

Notre Dame (4)

Notre Dame (2)

3

Ohio State (3)

Ohio State (1)

4

Clemson

Clemson

5

Florida

Texas A&M

6

Texas A&M

Florida

7

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

8

BYU

BYU

9

Miami

Miami

10

Indiana

Indiana

11

Georgia

Oregon

12

Oregon

Georgia

13

Oklahoma State

Wisconsin

14

Wisconsin

Oklahoma State

15

Marshall

Coastal Carolina

16

Iowa State

Marshall

17

Coastal Carolina

Iowa State

18

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

19

SMU

SMU

20

Southern California

Southern California

21

Auburn

Texas

22

Liberty

Liberty

23

Northwestern

Northwestern

24

Texas

Auburn

25

Army

Louisiana-Lafayette
Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls for following Clemson's loss to Notre Dame. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls for following Clemson's loss to Notre Dame. Photo | Getty Images
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}