Alabama has once again returned to its perch atop college football. Following Clemson’s overtime loss to Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide passed the Tigers for the top spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll. Alabama has now appeared at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for 13 straight seasons, the longest streak in college football history.

The Tide earned 55 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 59 of the 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 in both polls, earning four first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and two first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State is No. 3 in both polls after earning three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and a single first-place vote in the AP Top 25. Clemson fell to No. 4 in both polls following its first regular-season loss since 2017.

After an open date on its schedule this weekend, Alabama (6-0) will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a matchup against LSU (2-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers were also off this weekend.