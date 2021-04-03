Alabama basketball lost its biggest supporter Friday night as superfan Luke Ratliff passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

Known commonly as “Fluffopotomas,” Ratliff led Alabama’s student section, the Crimson Chaos, during games inside Coleman Coliseum. He also traveled to nearly all of the Crimson Tide’s road games this season, including its trip to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Ratliff, a senior at the University of Alabama, was 23.

A memorial for Ratliff will be held at Coleman Coliseum at 1 p.m. CT. Since Ratliff’s passing, the Alabama athletics community has come together in remembrance of his life over social media.