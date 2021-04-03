Alabama mourns the passing of superfan Luke Ratliff
Alabama basketball lost its biggest supporter Friday night as superfan Luke Ratliff passed away from complications due to COVID-19.
Known commonly as “Fluffopotomas,” Ratliff led Alabama’s student section, the Crimson Chaos, during games inside Coleman Coliseum. He also traveled to nearly all of the Crimson Tide’s road games this season, including its trip to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Ratliff, a senior at the University of Alabama, was 23.
A memorial for Ratliff will be held at Coleman Coliseum at 1 p.m. CT. Since Ratliff’s passing, the Alabama athletics community has come together in remembrance of his life over social media.
We will forever remember our #1 fan. We love you @fluffopotamus88 https://t.co/knEDECsKjB— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) April 3, 2021
I know we are all heartbroken hearing the news about Cameron Luke Ratliff, @fluffopotamus88.— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) April 3, 2021
Fluff brought a positive attitude & energy to everything & everyone around him, especially @AlabamaMBB. He inspired all of us.
We will find an appropriate way to honor Fluff. #RIPFluff pic.twitter.com/bDJ3DeI95t
Devastating news. Doesn’t seem real. Fluff has been our biggest supporter since day one. Put all he had into our program. Loved sharing this ride with him. You’ll be missed dearly my man! Wish we had one more victory cigar and hug together. Roll Tide Forever.@fluffopotamus88 pic.twitter.com/1igys6NdHh— Nate Oats (@nate_oats) April 3, 2021
Just devastated! Enjoyed listening to his podcast. I remember when I told him how much I enjoyed it. I encouraged him to continue even after graduating. His eyes lit up with delight and possibility. All of that potential gone too soon. We will miss u.💔🐘🏀 https://t.co/h3tyJAXc0I— Crystal Oats (@cmoats74) April 3, 2021
RIP Fluff !!! Praying for your family bro 😭!! pic.twitter.com/IX2F7ekrNQ— Herbert Jones (@_hoopinglife) April 3, 2021
Devastated. You’ll be missed, Fluff. We love you 🙏🏽🖤— Alex Reese (@alexxreese18) April 3, 2021
Really don’t have the words man. He lit up every room with his smile and lived life with so much energy and joy. A legend that is gone too soon. Rest easy, Fluff 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Sb6B5liXH7— Tyler Barnes (@iTylerBarnes) April 3, 2021
Shocked and heartbroken over the sudden passing of fluff. A legend and a friend. He will be missed dearly. Praying for the Ratliff family during this tragic time. Man this one hurts!— Britton Johnson (@BrittonJohnson) April 3, 2021
I’ll never forget the moment when @JeffPurinton suggested I give a piece of the net to him. I took it over to him and he cried...he was so happy to be considered a part of @AlabamaMBB he couldn’t even speak he was so happy. Rest easy buddy! https://t.co/0btyarJSDP— Bryan Hodgson (@BamacoachBryan) April 3, 2021
His kindness made everyone feel like family...gone way too soon. RIP FLUFF pic.twitter.com/JGlJugvR7u— Charlie Henry (@Charlie_Henry_) April 3, 2021
No one loved Alabama more. Days like this serve as a reminder on how short life is but also how one person, with passion and a smile, can impact so many. During this Easter, contemplate the brevity of this life and what impact you will leave. John 3:16 Thank you @fluffopotamus88 https://t.co/GKQkyddugU— Jeff Allen (@makennahsdad) April 3, 2021
Absolutely heartbroken! You couldn’t know Fluff without loving him. Praying for his family & friends!🙏 pic.twitter.com/jXdl3m5CGg— Bryan Passink (@BryanPassink) April 3, 2021
RIP Luke @fluffopotamus88 you will forever be missed my friend— Levi Leland Randolph (@LeviRandolph20) April 3, 2021
🕊🙏🏾❤️
One of the best, Luke was much more than a fan. No one loved the University of Alabama more, you will be greatly missed buddy. pic.twitter.com/KVxzQo9Pq7— Lawson Schaffer (@Lawdagger23) April 3, 2021
Words can't describe how much we will miss your smile, passion and genuine love for Alabama Athletics - you will be missed @fluffopotamus88! 🙏 https://t.co/NvOInFOKnH— Coach Kristy Curry (@CoachCurry) April 3, 2021
Fluff, tonight’s win was for you! 💔 https://t.co/XMbbnNQJDZ— Brad Bohannon (@CoachBo_Bama) April 3, 2021
Our deepest condolences to The Alabama Basketball Family. Cameron made it fun, was passionate about his team, but always respected his opponent. He will be missed but never forgotten. Roll Tide and War Eagle Forever! @SEC pic.twitter.com/Y76ffiqoYj— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) April 3, 2021
Devastating news ... For all my travels throughout the SEC, Never met a more passionate supporter than @fluffopotamus88 !!!— Andy Kennedy (@CoachAK13) April 3, 2021
Gone way too soon 🙏🏼 https://t.co/WNbCTiLM2R
Saddened to hear of the passing of Cameron Luke Ratliff (@fluffopotamus88). I know he was dearly loved back in my home state.— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 3, 2021