Alabama 'most definitely' still in the lead for elite DB
It was a weekend to remember for Earl Little Jr. as he returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the third time during his high school career. The visit was a little different since he arrived on Thursd...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news