Now that the NFL draft order for non-playoff teams has been determined, it’s easier to see where Alabama’s former stars might end up at the next level. To help see where the Crimson Tide players are projected to land in April, Tide Illustrated has compiled a list of eight major mock drafts. In total, six members of last year’s team saw their names included in the first round of at least one mock draft. All but one of the mock drafts used had either edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. or quarterback Bryce Young projected as the No. 1 overall pick. The last time an Alabama player was selected with the first pick of the NFL draft was in 1948 when Washington took Harry Gilmer. Who we used: Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer, Jan. 17), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings), Sports Illustrated (staff), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), The Athletic (Dane Brugler), The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald).

Will Anderson Jr., edge rusher

If Chicago ends up keeping the No. 1 overall pick, Anderson has a chance of being the first player off the board. The Bears already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields and will either package the first overall pick for a stack of assets or take a player that fills one of its many needs. Chicago was tied for last in the NFL averaging 1.2 sacks per game last season. Anderson would provide an instant improvement on the Bears' pass rushing and someone who could be the cornerstone of a defense for years to come. If Chicago elects to trade the pick, it's hard to imagine Anderson falling past Arizona at No. 3 overall. The Cardinals are losing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to retirement. Anderson would be an instant replacement for the future Hall of Famer. Athlon Sports: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Chicago Bears Draft Wire: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Chicago Bears Pro Football Network: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals Sports Illustrated: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals Sporting News: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Chicago Bears The Athletic: No. 3 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals The Draft Network: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions Yahoo Sports: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Chicago Bears

Bryce Young, quarterback

Just because Chicago already has a quarterback doesn’t mean Young can’t go first overall. The Bears need a lot of help and could use the likes of Anderson as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Indianapolis appears to be an ideal trade partner as the Colts need a starting quarterback while the Bears could still likely land either Anderson or Carter at No. 4 overall. If such a trade occurs, Young would compete with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis to be the first player off the board. The Alabama quarterback’s size could be seen as an issue at the next level. However his playmaking ability over the past two years should be enough to put concerned teams at ease. Athlon Sports: No. 4 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts Draft Wire: No. 2 overall (Round 1), Houston Texans Pro Football Network: No. 5 overall (Round 1), Carolina Panthers Sports Illustrated: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts (Projected trade) Sporting News: No. 2 overall (Round 1), Houston Texans The Athletic: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts (Projected trade) The Draft Network: No. 1 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders (Projected trade) Yahoo Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions

Brian Branch, defensive back

Anderson and Young will almost certainly be top-five picks, but Branch serves as Alabama’s biggest wildcard in the draft. The versatile cornerback has been one of the Crimson Tide’s unsung heroes over the past two years and likely liked up a first-round selection during the Sugar Bowl, tallying 12 stops, including four tackles for a loss and a sack during Alabama’s 45-20 victory over Kansas State. The New York Jets are Branch’s most popular projection. The Jets already have two solid outside cornerbacks in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed. Adding Branch to mix would give them one of the best secondaries in the league. Athlon Sports: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Houston Texans Draft Wire: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions Pro Football Network: No. 13 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Sports Illustrated: No. 30 overall (Round 1), Buffalo Bills The Athletic: No. 13 overall (Round 1), New York Jets The Draft Network: No. 13 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Yahoo Sports: No. 13 overall (Round 1), New York Jets

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back

If the draft was solely based on talent, Jahmyr Gibbs would be a lock to land in the first round. However, due to the lack of value placed on the running back position, the do-it-all playmaker might need to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called. Gibbs has been compared to five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara due to his ability explosive running style and ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Last season, the Georgia Tech transfer averaged 6.13 yards per carry, running for a team-high 926 yards and seven touchdowns. He also pulled in 44 receptions for 444 yards and three scores through the air while averaging 19.85 yards on 13 kickoff returns. Gibbs could be the missing piece to an already championship-level offense. Put him on a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, and his potential is limitless. Draft Wire: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles The Athletic: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Carolina Panthers The Draft Network: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs

Henry To’oTo’o, linebacker

While Sports Illustrated has To’oTo’o projected at No. 18 overall to the Detroit Lions, Alabama’s signal-caller on defense will likely have to wait a bit longer to hear his name called in the draft. It’s probably too optimistic to project To’oTo’o as a Day 1 selection, but the 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker has the athleticism teams like at the next level. He’s also been productive in his college career, recording a combined 354 tackles, including 31 stops for a loss and eight sacks over four seasons. Sports Illustrated: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions The Draft Network: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers

