Alabama mock draft roundup heading into draft week
It’s finally draft week. The NFL draft begins on Thursday with its first round and will continue on Friday (rounds 2-3) and Saturday (rounds 4-7). As we gear up to find out where several former Alabama stars will be continuing their careers, BamaInsider compiled a list of 10 major mock drafts.
Who we used: The Athletic (staff, April 25), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson, April 22), Draftwire (Luke Easterling, April 26), ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, April 20), NBC Sports (Peter King, April 26), NFL.com (Chad Reuter, April 23), Pro Football Focus (Eric Eager and George Chahrouri, April 26), The Ringer (Danny Kelly, April 26) Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer, April 26), Sports Illustrated (Jack Borowsky, April 25).
Mac Jones, QB
Mac Jones’ draft night Thursday will depend on San Francisco’s plans for the No. 3 overall pick. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are narrowing their focus toward either Jones or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. If San Francisco does draft Jones at No. 3, he’ll be Alabama's highest-selected quarterback since Joe Namath was selected with the top pick in the American Football League draft in 1965. If the 49ers go with Lance, Jones could slip a bit. Given the need at quarterback around the league, it’s hard to imagine Jones falling past the New England Patriots at No. 15.
The Athletic: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
CBS Sports: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
Draftwire: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos
ESPN: No. 7 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots
NBC Sports: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
NFL.com: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
NFL Network: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos
Pro Football Focus: No. 10 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots
The Ringer: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
Sporting News: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
Sports Illustrated: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
Jaylen Waddle, WR
Jaylen Waddle’s game-changing speed has NFL scouts drooling. Perhaps that’s why he has vaulted above teammate DeVonta Smith in several mock drafts. The most popular landing spot for Waddle has been at No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins as it would pair him up with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Teams will have to be comfortable with Waddle’s injury status as he’s currently recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in October. If he does slide a bit, he’d be a great pickup for either New England or Arizona at No. 15 and No. 16 respectively.
The Athletic: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Draftwire: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
ESPN: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
NBC Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
NFL.com: No. 15 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots
Pro Football Focus: No. 7 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions
The Ringer: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Sporting News: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Sports Illustrated: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Giants
DeVonta Smith, WR
DeVonta Smith appears to be slipping in several mock drafts and could wind up as the third wide receiver off the board behind LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. Teams might be concerned about Smith’s slight build, but he has two years of tape proving that he has the skills to be a top receiver. If he does slip out of the top 10, it would be hard for the Philadelphia Eagles to pass on him at No. 12 overall. That could set up a reunion with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts at the next level.
The Athletic: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
CBS Sports: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
Draftwire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
ESPN: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Giants
NBC Sports: No. 15 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots
NFL.com: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers
Pro Football Focus: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
The Ringer: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Giants
Sporting News: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers
Sports Illustrated: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
Patrick Surtain II, CB
Patrick Surtain II is widely viewed as the top cornerback in this year’s class, edging out South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley. Most analysts have Surtain going to Dallas at No. 10 overall where he would join former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. If Denver elects to pass on taking a quarterback, they could snatch up Surtain at No. 9. While it wasn’t mentioned in any of the below mock drafts, one possible scenario could see Atlanta drafting him if it elects to trade out of the No. 4 overall pick.
The Athletic: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys
CBS Sports: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos
Draftwire: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys
ESPN: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys
NBC Sports: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys
NFL.com: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Focus: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
The Ringer: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
Sporting News: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys
Sports Illustrated: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles
Najee Harris, RB
Najee Harris is competing with Clemson’s Travis Etienne to be the first running back off the board. Given the drop in value at the position in recent years, there’s no guarantee either back will be selected in the first round. That being said, Harris has the tools to be a feature back at the next level. Over the past two seasons, he’s shown he can contribute greatly in the receiving game, making him a three-down back.
The Athletic: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins
CBS Sports: No. 36 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins
Draftwire: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
ESPN: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
NBC Sports: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL.com: No. 23 overall (Round 1), New York Jets
Sporting News: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports Illustrated: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Barmore, DT
Christian Barmore is the biggest wildcard among Alabama draftees. The athletic defensive tackle has been projected as high as No. 17 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and as low as the third round. Barmore is still a bit raw and will need some development at the next level. However, his ability to provide a pass rush up the middle is a valuable trait and should entice teams to take a chance on him early.
The Athletic: No. 25 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars
CBS Sports: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns
Draftwire: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders
ESPN: No. 44 overall (Round 2), Dallas Cowboys
NBC Sports: No. 32 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL.com: No. 69 overall (Round 3), Cincinnati Bengals
Pro Football Focus: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders
The Ringer: No. 28 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints
Sporting News: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns
Sports Illustrated: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders
Alex Leatherwood, OL
Alex Leatherwood’s value is tied to how teams view his ability to stay at the tackle position. The former five-star recruit has seen his stock rise a bit in recent weeks as he’s been projected as a late first-round selection in several mock drafts. Even if Leatherwood falls a bit, he shouldn’t slip past the early stages of the third round.
The Athletic: No. 28 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts
CBS Sports: No. 57 overall (Round 2), Los Angeles Rams
Draftwire: No. 38 overall (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals
ESPN: No. 55 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL.com: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
The Ringer: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
Sporting News: No. 56 overall (Round 2), Seattle Seahawks
Sports Illustrated: No. 42 overall (Round 2), New York Giants
Landon Dickerson, OL
Landon Dickerson is perhaps the most talented interior offensive lineman in the class, but his speckled injury history could cause teams to pause. The Alabama lineman is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the SEC Championship Game in December. During his college career, Dickerson has suffered two ACL injuries as well as two ankle injuries. He’s a big risk but could also present a team with a sizable reward.
The Athletic: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
CBS Sports: No. 79 overall (Round 3), Las Vegas Raiders
Draftwire: No. 64 overall (Round 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ESPN: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs*
NBC Sports: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
NFL.com: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins
Sporting News: No. 53 overall (Round 2), Tennessee Titans
Sports Illustrated: No. 64 overall (Round 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
* Kansas City traded the No. 31 pick to Baltimore last week
Dylan Moses, ILB
Once thought of as a potential first-round pick, injuries have pushed Dylan Moses’ projection to a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. Earlier this offseason, the Alabama linebacker announced he played the majority of last season with a torn meniscus. While the injury caused him to struggle at times, he still led the Crimson Tide with 80 tackles. Moses has great leadership and athleticism. If he can return to his previous form before injuries, he could be a steal in the middle rounds of the draft.
NFL.com: No. 96 overall (Round 3), New England Patriots
CBS Sports: No. 112 overall (Round 4), Detroit Lions
Sporting News: No. 40 overall (Round 2), Denver Broncos
Deonte Brown, OL
After weighing in at a hefty 364 pounds at the Senior Bowl in January, Deonte Brown slimmed down to 346 pounds by Alabama’s pro day in late March. Weight has always been an issue for the mammoth offensive lineman, but if he’s able to keep that under control, he has plenty of potential at the next level. Over the past three years, Brown hasn’t allowed a sack from the guard position. He’s also a mauler in the running game.
NFL.com: No. 184 overall (Round 5), Baltimore Ravens
CBS Sports: No. 115 overall (Round 4), Dallas Cowboys
Sporting News: No. 68 overall (Round 3), Atlanta Falcons
Miller Forristall, TE
Miller Forristall never put together a big season at Alabama and is currently viewed as a fringe draft prospect. The former high school quarterback has a high football IQ and was viewed as a good teammate during his time with the Crimson Tide. If he doesn’t get selected this weekend, he’ll likely be snatched up quickly by a team as an undrafted free agent.
NFL.com: No. 241 overall (Round 7), Los Angeles Chargers
Thomas Fletcher, LS
Thomas Fletcher might be the best long snapper in this year’s class, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee him to be selected this weekend. While long snappers are rarely drafted, there has been one selected in each of the past six drafts. Perhaps Fletcher will continue that run this year.
NFL.com: No. 246 overall (Round 7), Washington Football Team