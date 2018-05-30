STILLWATER, Okla. – The fifth-ranked Alabama men’s golf team finished runner-up at the 2018 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Wednesday afternoon, falling to No. 1 Oklahoma State, 5-0. The Cowboys, which were playing on their home course throughout this year’s championships, became the first top seed to win the national title since the inception of the match-play format in 2009.

With an estimated 5,000 fans in attendance on a hot and humid day at the par 72, 7,460-yard Karsten Creek layout, Alabama fell in a hole early and was never able to dig out.

It marked the fourth time in the last seven years the Crimson Tide was in the NCAA title match – the most of any collegiate team since the current format came into play. Alabama claimed the national championship in 2013 and 2014, and also finished runner-up in 2012 and 2018.