Alabama making a strong push to flip UGA commitment

Ryqueze McElderry, three-star offensive lineman from Anniston High School in Alabama, committed to Georgia in late November. The Bulldogs offered in June and recruited him for several months prior to the decision. McElderry set his commitment date with a top five which did not include the SEC team in Tuscaloosa.

The University of Alabama had yet to offer a scholarship when he scheduled the announcement. He was offered a few days later and visited Tuscaloosa that weekend (November 20). He announced his commitment to the Bulldogs 10 days later. McElderry has stated the early, heavy pursuit by the SEC team in Athens played a factor in his decision.

Alabama has amped up its recruiting efforts with hopes it can turn the Tide for the in-state player. He returned to Tuscaloosa with his mom, younger brother and girlfriend this past weekend.

"It was very good," McElderry said of his visit to Alabama. "I talked to Coach Saban, Coach O'Brien, Coach Marrone and Coach Roach. I really talked to all the coaches. We ate some food, hung out with players and coaches. We took some photos. We talked about academics and how things work when you go to school.

"I really enjoyed everything about the visit. There isn't one thing that stood out above the rest. Everything was great. Alabama sits pretty good with me. I am still an in-state player. I grew up an Alabama fan. My family likes Alabama. They sit good with me."

McElderry enjoyed the time spent with Nick Saban during the return visit to Tuscaloosa. Coach Saban also returned the favor by visiting Anniston High School this week. It was something McElderry has not seen from other head coaches this month.

"It was basically about the academic side of Alabama," he said of the conversation with Coach Saban. "He just talked about going to school there. Coach Saban said he sees me a lot like Deonte Brown who played there a few years ago. That made me feel good because he was a really good player there.

"He told me how I have good power and good footwork. He said they really need good, interior linemen. He said I can play left guard for them. Just hearing that from Coach Saban is really big. It's good to know he believes in me. I know if I went to Alabama I can become a great player. I can be another version of Deonte Brown, but in my own way.

"Coach Saban came to our school on Monday. it was pretty good to see him there. It's something different. He is the only head coach who has come to our school. Other coaches have stopped by, but it's just position or recruiting coaches. When Coach Saban came in it was just him. He didn't come with anyone else. It was really cool to have him at our school."

Alabama signed McElderry's teammate, Antonio Kite, in December. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman said Kite is recruiting him daily to join him in Tuscaloosa. He was also impressed with the academic presentation. His conversations with the Tide coaching staff and developing a strong bond with Alabama's offensive line coach.

"I like everything about Alabama," McElderry said. "The academics really stood out to me especially with their engineering program. I talked to professors when I was there on Saturday. That really stood out to me.

"I had great conversations with Coach Saban and Coach Marrone. Those conversations and talking to the professors really stood out to me. My relationship with Coach Marrone has been going pretty good so far. Our relationship has really increased in the last few months.

"It's way better than it was before. I know with him coming from the NFL he had to get used to everything that goes on in college. Our relationship is a whole lot better that it's ever been."

McElderry remains committed to UGA, but Alabama is making a strong push to keep him inside the state line.

"My commitment is pretty solid, but there were a few things that were a little different that I saw on my visit to Alabama that I didn't see while I was at Georgia that stood out to me," he said. "I won’t say exactly what it is, but it really got my attention. I am still committed to Georgia, but I am still considering Alabama."

McElderry is considering a visit to Auburn this weekend after receiving an invite from the Tigers to attend Junior Day. He does not have any other visits planned at this time.