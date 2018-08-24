TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban is officially once again the highest paid coach in college football. The Alabama Board of Trustees' compensation committee approved Saban’s new eight-year contract worth at least $74.4 million Friday morning.

The deal, which was previously announced in July, keeps 66-year-old Saban, in charge of the Crimson Tide until Feb. 28, 2026. It also offers him an average annual salary of $9.3 million, a mark unmatched in college football. Ohio State’s Urban Meyer is No. 2 in terms of average annual salary at $8.49 million.

"Our family is thrilled to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama that will keep us in Tuscaloosa for the rest of our coaching career," Saban said in a statement released by the university when the deal was announced. "For Terry and me, the Tuscaloosa community and the state of Alabama have become home, and a place with deep roots for our entire family.

"We are very excited about the future, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed at Alabama — both on and off the football field.”

The new agreement will extend Saban’s current contract by one season. The base salary and talent fee will rise to $7.5 million and increase $400,000 annually. There will also be a contract extension/championship signing incentive of $800,000 in 2018 and a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Saban had previously received an eight-year deal worth at least $65 million in May 2017.

Saban is entering his 12th season and has led his Alabama teams to five national championships over the last nine years, along with five Southeastern Conference championships. Saban’s 125 (125-14) wins over the past decade are the most for any FBS school during a 10-year span in the Associated Press poll era (since 1936).