Alabama makes move for Michigan lineman

Deone Walker, four-star defensive tackle from Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan, released a top five on July 14 which included Arizona State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and Mizzou. A few weeks later and a new offer from the defending national champions has shuffled his favorites.

Walker told BamaInsider on Sunday afternoon that he has a new top three of Alabama, Kentucky and Michigan after receiving an 'official' offer from the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

"Coach Roach sent me the official offer edit before my AAU (basketball) game," Walker said. "I talked to Coach Roach some days ago and he told me to be on the look out. They are working on a call with Coach Saban now."

"I actually talked to him (Coach Saban) in June. He told me I had been looking good at the camp, that he liked me a lot and just told me to wait (before making a decision)."

"I felt blessed and excited about the offer. Coach Roach is a good guy and a great coach."

The Michigan mountain stands 6-foot-7, 340-pounds and is recruited by the Crimson Tide to play on the interior of its defensive front. He camped in Tuscaloosa last month capturing the attention of Nick Saban who decided to do his due diligence on the out-of-state linemen before extending an offer.

"It was nice," the four-star lineman said of his trip to Alabama last month. "I could see myself there. They're a winning program and they develop great d-linemen."

Walker isn't in a rush to make a decision. He hopes to travel to games this fall for official visits before announcing a commitment. Walker plans on returning to Tuscaloosa with his family (who have yet to visit Alabama) this season.