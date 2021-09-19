Alabama maintains No. 1 ranking following win at Florida

After passing its first road test against a ranked Florida team, there was little doubt Alabama would retain its spot as the No. 1 team in the nation. Sure enough, the Crimson Tide had no trouble keeping its place atop both major national polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while picking up 59 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia earned the remaining first-place votes in both poles.

The SEC was represented by seven teams in both polls. Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 18 Arkansas and No. 23 Auburn in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 23 Auburn.

Alabama will host Southern Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.