Alabama maintains No. 1 ranking following win at Florida
After passing its first road test against a ranked Florida team, there was little doubt Alabama would retain its spot as the No. 1 team in the nation. Sure enough, the Crimson Tide had no trouble keeping its place atop both major national polls released Sunday.
Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while picking up 59 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia earned the remaining first-place votes in both poles.
The SEC was represented by seven teams in both polls. Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 18 Arkansas and No. 23 Auburn in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 23 Auburn.
Alabama will host Southern Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Alabama, 3-0 (64)
|
Alabama, 3-0 (59)
|
2
|
Georgia, 3-0 (1)
|
Georgia, 3-0 (3)
|
3
|
Oklahoma 3-0
|
Oregon, 3-0
|
4
|
Oregon, 3-0
|
Oklahoma, 3-0
|
5
|
Texas A&M, 3-0
|
Iowa, 3-0
|
6
|
Iowa, 3-0
|
Penn State, 3-0
|
7
|
Clemson, 2-1
|
Texas A&M, 3-0
|
8
|
Penn State, 3-0
|
Cincinnati, 3-0
|
9
|
Cincinnati, 3-0
|
Clemson, 2-1
|
10
|
Notre Dame, 3-0
|
Ohio State, 2-1
|
11
|
Florida, 2-1
|
Florida, 2-1
|
12
|
Ohio State, 2-1
|
Notre Dame, 3-0
|
13
|
Ole Miss, 3-0
|
Ole Miss, 3-0
|
14
|
Iowa State, 2-1
|
Iowa State, 2-1
|
15
|
Wisconsin, 1-1
|
BYU, 3-0
|
16
|
BYU, 3-0
|
Arkansas, 3-0
|
17
|
Coastal Carolina, 3-0
|
Coastal Carolina, 3-0
|
18
|
Arkansas, 3-0
|
Wisconsin, 1-1
|
19
|
Michigan, 3-0
|
Michigan, 3-0
|
20
|
North Carolina, 2-1
|
Michigan State, 3-0
|
21
|
Michigan State, 3-0
|
North Carolina, 2-1
|
22
|
Oklahoma State, 3-0
|
Fresno State, 3-1
|
23
|
Auburn, 2-1
|
Auburn, 2-1
|
24
|
UCLA, 2-1
|
UCLA, 2-1
|
25
|
Fresno State, 3-1
|
Kansas State, 3-0