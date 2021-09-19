 BamaInsider - Alabama maintains No. 1 ranking following win at Florida
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 13:05:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama maintains No. 1 ranking following win at Florida

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

After passing its first road test against a ranked Florida team, there was little doubt Alabama would retain its spot as the No. 1 team in the nation. Sure enough, the Crimson Tide had no trouble keeping its place atop both major national polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while picking up 59 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia earned the remaining first-place votes in both poles.

The SEC was represented by seven teams in both polls. Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 18 Arkansas and No. 23 Auburn in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 23 Auburn.

Alabama will host Southern Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

National polls 
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama, 3-0 (64)

Alabama, 3-0 (59)

2

Georgia, 3-0 (1)

Georgia, 3-0 (3)

3

Oklahoma 3-0

Oregon, 3-0

4

Oregon, 3-0

Oklahoma, 3-0

5

Texas A&M, 3-0

Iowa, 3-0

6

Iowa, 3-0

Penn State, 3-0

7

Clemson, 2-1

Texas A&M, 3-0

8

Penn State, 3-0

Cincinnati, 3-0

9

Cincinnati, 3-0

Clemson, 2-1

10

Notre Dame, 3-0

Ohio State, 2-1

11

Florida, 2-1

Florida, 2-1

12

Ohio State, 2-1

Notre Dame, 3-0

13

Ole Miss, 3-0

Ole Miss, 3-0

14

Iowa State, 2-1

Iowa State, 2-1

15

Wisconsin, 1-1

BYU, 3-0

16

BYU, 3-0

Arkansas, 3-0

17

Coastal Carolina, 3-0

Coastal Carolina, 3-0

18

Arkansas, 3-0

Wisconsin, 1-1

19

Michigan, 3-0

Michigan, 3-0

20

North Carolina, 2-1

Michigan State, 3-0

21

Michigan State, 3-0

North Carolina, 2-1

22

Oklahoma State, 3-0

Fresno State, 3-1

23

Auburn, 2-1

Auburn, 2-1

24

UCLA, 2-1

UCLA, 2-1

25

Fresno State, 3-1

Kansas State, 3-0
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) celebrate with Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) after he intercepted a pass at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Photo | USA TODAY.
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) celebrate with Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) after he intercepted a pass at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Photo | USA TODAY.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}