Alabama maintains its spot in polls after wild weekend in college football

Alabama passed another test against a ranked opponent during a weekend full of upsets in college football. Following its 42-21 victory over Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide maintained a firm hold on its standing atop both major college polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 63 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, losing a vote from last week to Georgia which shut out Arkansas 37-0 over the weekend. The Tide earned 53 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25, down five from last week. Georgia picked up the remaining first-place votes in that poll as well

Along with Alabama and Georgia, the coaches poll included five other SEC teams in No. 14, Kentucky, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Florida and No. 19 Auburn. The Tide and Bulldogs were joined by No. 13 Arkansas, No. 16 Kentucky, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Auburn and No. 20 Florida in the AP Top 25.

Alabama will travel to Texas A&M for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Kyle Field. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.