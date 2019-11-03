Alabama, LSU the top two teams in both national polls following Week 10
With the release of the College Football Playoff rankings in two days, both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 will cease to hold much significance. Sunday, the two polls provided one final indication of national perception before things start really getting interesting.
Alabama and LSU were both idle over the weekend and hung on to their spots in both polls. Alabama was the top team in the Coaches poll followed by LSU, while the Tigers took the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 followed by the Crimson Tide.
The two schools are square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama and LSU were joined by Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma who all had open weeks last week. Due to the lack of notable games, there wasn’t much change in either poll.
In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and LSU were followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State. The AP Top 25 had LSU followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State. Florida dropped five places to 11 in the Coaches poll and four spots to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 following its 24-17 loss to Georgia.
The SEC had five schools represented both polls. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and LSU were followed by No. 6 Georgia, No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Auburn. The AP Top 25 had LSU and Alabama accompanied by No. 6 Georgia, No. 10 Florida and No. 12 Auburn.
The first College Football Playoff Rankings are set to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. CT.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Alabama, 8-0
|
LSU, 8-0
|
2
|
LSU, 8-0
|
Alabama, 8-0
|
3
|
Clemson, 9-0
|
Ohio State, 8-0
|
4
|
Ohio State, 8-0
|
Clemson, 9-0
|
5
|
Penn State, 8-0
|
Penn State, 8-0
|
6
|
Georgia, 7-1
|
Georgia, 7-1
|
7
|
Oregon, 8-1
|
Oregon, 8-1
|
8
|
Oklahoma, 7-1
|
Utah, 8-1
|
9
|
Utah, 8-1
|
Oklahoma, 7-1
|
10
|
Baylor, 8-0
|
Florida, 7-2
|
11
|
Florida, 7-2
|
Baylor, 8-0
|
12
|
Auburn, 7-2
|
Auburn, 7-2
|
13
|
Minnesota, 8-0
|
Minnesota, 8-0
|
14
|
Michigan, 7-2
|
Michigan, 7-2
|
15
|
Notre Dame, 6-2
|
Notre Dame, 6-2
|
16
|
Wisconsin, 6-2
|
Wisconsin, 6-2
|
17
|
Cincinnati, 7-1
|
Cincinnati, 7-1
|
18
|
Iowa, 6-2
|
Iowa, 6-2
|
19
|
Memphis, 8-1
|
Memphis, 8-1
|
20
|
Wake Forest, 7-1
|
Kansas State, 6-2
|
21
|
Boise State, 7-1
|
Boise State, 7-1
|
22
|
Kansas State, 6-2
|
Wake Forest, 7-1
|
23
|
SMU, 8-1
|
SMU, 8-1
|
24
|
San Diego State, 7-1
|
San Diego State, 7-1
|
25
|
Navy, 7-1
|
Navy, 7-1
