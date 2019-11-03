With the release of the College Football Playoff rankings in two days, both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 will cease to hold much significance. Sunday, the two polls provided one final indication of national perception before things start really getting interesting.

Alabama and LSU were both idle over the weekend and hung on to their spots in both polls. Alabama was the top team in the Coaches poll followed by LSU, while the Tigers took the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 followed by the Crimson Tide.

The two schools are square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.