Alabama’s trip to LSU this weekend has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

According to a report from The Athletic, LSU had four positive tests but will have many more players out due to contact tracing. The report also states that LSU is down to just one scholarship quarterback and is without any tight ends or long snappers.

SEC requirements state that teams must have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available, including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen. Although even if LSU meets those requirements, SEC rules allow them to appeal the game provided it gives “compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest.”

It is uncertain how the two teams will make up the matchup. LSU has already had its Oct. 17 game at Florida postponed to Dec. 12 and is booked until after the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama at LSU wasn't the only SEC game postponed due to COVID-19. The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games were postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals. Those games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12.