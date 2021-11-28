Alabama loses ground in one national poll following overtime win at Auburn

Sunday’s national polls have conflicting views of Alabama following its scare in Jordan-Hare Stadium. After beating Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes, the Crimson Tide kept its place at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while dropping a spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 62 votes in each. The top five in the Coaches poll featured Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. The AP Top 25 had Georgia followed by Michigan, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma State.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama is currently ranked No. 3, but the rankings are sure to change following Ohio State’s loss.

Six SEC teams were represented in both polls. In the coaches poll had Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas. The AP Top 25 featured the same six teams with Georgia and Alabama trailed by No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Kentucky

Alabama will look to repeat as conference champions while locking up a place in the College Football Playoffs on Saturday as it takes on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.