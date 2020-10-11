Alabama loses first-place votes after defense struggles to contain Ole Miss
It's official, Alabama and Georgia will meet ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, on Saturday with the winner likely becoming the first serious threat to unseat Clemson from the top spot.
Alabama received five first-places votes in the Coaches Poll and two first-place votes in the AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon.
That doesn't mean the voters failed to notice Alabama's defense, or lack thereof, in Saturday's 63-48 victory over Ole Miss.
Alabama actually lost 15 total first-place votes between the two polls, but a win over Georgia should more than make up for that where the polls are concerned.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Clemson (55)
|
Clemson (59)
|
2
|
Alabama (5)
|
Alabama (2)
|
3
|
Georgia
|
Georgia (1)
|
4
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Ohio State (2)
|
North Carolina
|
6
|
North Carolina
|
Ohio State
|
7
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oklahoma State
|
8
|
Penn State
|
Cincinnati
|
9
|
Florida
|
Penn State
|
10
|
Cincinnatti
|
Florida
|
11
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
12
|
Miami
|
Oregon
|
13
|
BYU
|
Miami
|
14
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
15
|
Wisconsin
|
BYU
|
16
|
Oregon
|
Wisconsin
|
17
|
Tennessee
|
SMU
|
18
|
SMU
|
Tennessee
|
19
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
20
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa State
|
21
|
Louisiana Lafayette
|
Louisiana Lafayette
|
22
|
Kansas State
|
Kansas State
|
23
|
Virginia Tech
|
Virginia Tech
|
24
|
USC
|
Minnestoa
|
25
|
Minnesota
|
USC