It's official, Alabama and Georgia will meet ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, on Saturday with the winner likely becoming the first serious threat to unseat Clemson from the top spot.

Alabama received five first-places votes in the Coaches Poll and two first-place votes in the AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon.

That doesn't mean the voters failed to notice Alabama's defense, or lack thereof, in Saturday's 63-48 victory over Ole Miss.

Alabama actually lost 15 total first-place votes between the two polls, but a win over Georgia should more than make up for that where the polls are concerned.



