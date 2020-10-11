 College football rankings after Alabama-Ole Miss
football

Alabama loses first-place votes after defense struggles to contain Ole Miss

Tyler Waldrep
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

It's official, Alabama and Georgia will meet ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, on Saturday with the winner likely becoming the first serious threat to unseat Clemson from the top spot.

Alabama received five first-places votes in the Coaches Poll and two first-place votes in the AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon.

That doesn't mean the voters failed to notice Alabama's defense, or lack thereof, in Saturday's 63-48 victory over Ole Miss.

Alabama actually lost 15 total first-place votes between the two polls, but a win over Georgia should more than make up for that where the polls are concerned.


Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (55)

Clemson (59)

2

Alabama (5)

Alabama (2)

3

Georgia

Georgia (1)

4

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

5

Ohio State (2)

North Carolina

6

North Carolina

Ohio State

7

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

8

Penn State

Cincinnati

9

Florida

Penn State

10

Cincinnatti

Florida

11

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

12

Miami

Oregon

13

BYU

Miami

14

Auburn

Auburn

15

Wisconsin

BYU

16

Oregon

Wisconsin

17

Tennessee

SMU

18

SMU

Tennessee

19

Michigan

Michigan

20

Iowa State

Iowa State

21

Louisiana Lafayette

Louisiana Lafayette

22

Kansas State

Kansas State

23

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

24

USC

Minnestoa

25

Minnesota

USC
