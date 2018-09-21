Alabama looks to continue pulling five-stars from the Lone Star State
Buried behind bigger names such as Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Dont’a Hightower and Marcel Dareus, Damion Square often goes unmentioned when discussing Alabama’s illustrious 2008 class. However, the three-star defensive lineman represents one of Nick Saban’s biggest wins at Alabama.
Square, a native of Houston, Texas, had previously been committed to Texas A&M but flipped to Alabama due in large part to Saban joining the Crimson Tide in 2007. It would be the first of many battles the Alabama head coach would win in the Lone Star State.
“That was probably the first big one from the state of Texas to jump on the Nick Saban train at Alabama,” said BamaInsider senior recruiting analyst Andrew Bone. “A couple years later, they were able to get De’Andrew White which was a huge deal for them because that was a Rivals 100 kid from the Houston area.”
Square and White are two of a total of 22 recruits Saban has pulled from Texas over the past 12 recruiting classes. Of that group, 13 have been players ranked as four-stars or higher, including three five stars in A’Shawn Robinson, Tony Brown and, most recently, Jaylen Waddle.
“Well, we think there’s a lot of great high school football players in Texas, a lot of great programs in the state of Texas,” Saban said. “They do a great job of developing players there. I think football is really important in that state, high school football especially.
“So we have recruited a lot of players. We’ve had some luck in getting some good players. I think you know who they are. And obviously we’re going to continue to recruit that area really hard and, hopefully, we’ll be able to get some future players that will be able to benefit our program as well.”
Saban’s Lone Star invasion has especially taken off in recent years as he landed 12 Texas signees in his past four classes. Alabama’s current roster features 10 Texas natives on scholarship, highlighted by names such as Waddle, Deionte Thompson and Jalen Hurts.
However, that wasn’t always the case. A five-year probational period all but wiped out the Crimson Tide’s footprint in Texas as Alabama signed just two Texan players from 2002-06. Fortunately for Alabama, one of those players was three-star quarterback Greg McElroy, who was previously committed to Texas Tech. McElroy went on to start two seasons for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season in 2009, capped off by a 37-21 victory over none other than the University of Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
Alabama’s national title victory over Texas marked the beginning of a period of decline for the Longhorns. After nine straight 10-win seasons, Texas finished a dismal 5-7 the following year. The Longhorns have yet to record double-digit wins since.
“Texas started to fumble a little bit, and things weren’t going so well,” Bone said. “The top kids in the state of Texas were starting to look elsewhere.”
That opened the door for Saban and Alabama to strike. Saban landed his first Texas four-star in White, who signed following Alabama’s national title in 2010. Three years later, he’d land an even bigger prize in Robinson, a five-star defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas.
Once a Longhorns commit, Robinson, a Fort Worth, Texas native, started developing an interest in the Crimson Tide after watching Alabama dismantle Michigan 41-14 inside of Dallas Cowboys Stadium in nearby Arlington, Texas during the 2012 season.
“When Alabama comes and invades an entire town for a couple days with recruits there it doesn’t matter if they are seniors or freshmen, they remember seeing the fans there and the environment,” Bone said. “Kids see that and the start paying closer attention to Alabama because of that.”
The 2012 season also marked the SEC’s expansion into the state of Texas as Texas A&M and Missouri were both admitted to the conference. While the move offered Texas A&M the opportunity to be the state’s only SEC option, it also opened up the borders more for schools like Alabama to creep in.
Johnny Manziel and the Aggies upset Alabama 29-24 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium during the first SEC game between the two schools. However, since then Alabama has dominated the series, winning the past five matchups by a combined score of 209-98.
“That’s one game every year that Alabama is going to be on television in Texas,” said Rivals Texas recruiting analyst Nick Krueger. “That’s probably the start of the whole awareness level for some of these kids on a broader level. You can turn on SportsCenter and hear them talk all day long about how great of a coach Nick Saban is and how great the team is. If you aren’t sitting down watching the game, that might go in one ear and out the other.
“If you grew up as an A&M fan out of the Houston area and you watch them play Alabama once a year, and then you see firsthand the steamroller just running through Kyle Field, that leaves a different impression on you.”
Texas A&M has been Alabama’s main competitor in Texas recently, especially in the talent-rich Houston area. The Crimson Tide was able to pluck Hurts in 2016 and Waddle in this year’s class. However, the Aggies have also had their victories, flipping both Bobby Brown and Vernon Jackson on National Signing Day earlier this year.
Alabama signed four Texas players in both the 2016 and 2017 classes before bringing in Waddle as its lone Texas representative in this year’s class. Alabama targeted Waddle early on, tabbing him as its No. 1 receiver prospect. Moving forward, Krueger believes Alabama will have to continue to be more selective.
Both Texas and Texas A&M are currently riding the momentum of recent coaching changes as the Longhorns brought on Tom Herman last season while the Aggies hired a former national-championship winner in Jimbo Fisher earlier this year.
“Really what I think you’ll see from Alabama is they’ll find a kid like Jaylen Waddle in every class that they’ll just go hard on him,” Krueger said. “That way they can say, ‘Hey look, you’re the only kid in the entire state that we’re recruiting.’ For a team like Alabama to be able to come and say that to a kid will probably be the way that they win those battles for the next couple of seasons.”
Players like Waddle should prove instrumental in bringing in future Texas players. During visits, Alabama generally tries to line up out of-state-visitors with future teammates from the same state to build a sense of comfort and familiarity. Due to his early success, the five-star receiver also serves as the perfect spokesperson to dispel the rumor of lack of freshman opportunities at Alabama.
Another feather in Alabama’s cap comes in the hiring of special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks, who spent the past five seasons at Texas A&M. Banks built several ties in the Houston area during his time with the Aggies and has been put in charge of recruiting most of East Texas for Alabama. Saban said his decision to add Banks to the staff was based foremost on his ability to improve the Crimson Tide’s special teams. However, the head coach did admit that Banks’ recruiting prowess in Texas was a “bonus.”
Alabama also hired two other assistants with recruiting experience in Texas this offseason, brining in defensive backs coach Karl Scott from Texas Tech and co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Pete Golding from the University of Texas-San Antonio. Scott is Alabama’s other primary recruiter in Texas and is tasked with overseeing the western side of the state.
“I think Alabama knew what it was doing. They knew these guys coming in were really good coaches but also really good recruiters in those areas,” Bone said. “They wanted to make sure the guys who came in were familiar with these certain territories, they can come in and help them a lot. I do think guys like Jeff Banks and Karl Scott are going to help.”
This week Alabama’s battle against Texas A&M will be played out on the field as the No. 22 Aggies take on the No. 1 Crimson Tide on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest will offer both teams the opportunity to reap the rewards of recent recruiting battles while influencing others in the future.
“I think Alabama will certainly continue to go after top kids in Texas and see which ones they can get,” Bone said. “You just never know. Some of these kids may have grown up Alabama fans. A lot of these kids have grown up watching Alabama have a lot of success and not so much Texas and Texas A&M. I don’t think Alabama is going to go away anytime soon.”