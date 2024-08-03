While Alabama’s interior offensive line looks poised for another strong year, the Crimson Tide heads into the 2024 season with a few question marks at the tackle position.

Alabama got a huge win in the transfer portal when starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor flipped back to Alabama after initially transferring to Iowa. However, the timing of Proctor’s transfer meant he missed all of spring practice and is currently rotating with the second unit to start fall camp.

Proctor will likely end up retaining his starting left tackle position. But questions still remain at right tackle. Alabama doesn’t have a player with significant college experience at the position. Redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett has been working with the first team at left tackle, where he played last season, but could slide over to the other side and even be used as a swingman at both positions.

Redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby has been the first-team right tackle so far and could take over the starting job if he outperforms Pritchett. Fellow redshirt freshmen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand could also see considerable playing time at either tackle spot next season.

While all three players look promising, none have taken significant snaps in college. Proctor and Pritchett also have their own jumps to make if they want to develop into capable starters for an Alabama team with national championship aspirations.

Despite some inexperience within the offensive tackle group, Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has seen steady improvement from the group this offseason. The next step, Kapilovic said, is turning those improvements into consistent habits to contribute to success all season.

“I go back to back to that consistency thing,” Kapilovic said. “Proctor does some really good things. Pritchett’s really improved. Wilkin has improved. Miles is coming off of being banged up a little bit and showing some progress. Naquill is doing some things. But again, who are the guys that are going to be consistent enough that we can say, ‘Hey we can really trust them,’ and maybe it's more than two, which would be great. I have no problem rotating a guy in if he’s earned it.”

As Kapilovic looks for more consistency from Alabama’s tackle unit, he also noted that its most valuable member has taken great strides this offseason. While Proctor experienced some growing pains as a freshman, he still earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors, and his 13 starts represent crucial experience at the college level in an otherwise thin unit. After an unusual offseason, Proctor has worked extremely hard to make up for lost time.

“I think he’s been great,” Kapilovic said. “Work ethic has been off the charts, opening to coaching, learning. He’s working on his own. He lives with Wilkin so they’re watching extra film, doing all the things that you want them to do. So I’ve been really pleasantly surprised at just how eager he has been to learn and jump in. It’s been great.”

With Proctor’s steady improvement and growth, he should be able to have a stronger Year 2 and develop into an even more key member of Alabama’s offense. On the other side of the line, the opportunity for competition at right tackle should help foster growth for the rest of Alabama’s less-experienced linemen. The consistency the group finds as a whole will help dictate how well the Crimson Tide can execute its offense in 2024.