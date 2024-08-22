Typically it’s a good sign for long snappers when their name isn’t brought up in conversation. However, Kneeland Hibbett earned some well-deserved recognition from his head coach following Alabama’s Thursday morning practice.

When asked about Hibbett during a post-practice media session, head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed that the senior long snapper was awarded a scholarship during this month’s preseason camp.

“I wasn’t sure even internally how to handle that,” DeBoer said. “I wanted to surprise him. We did that. He’s got that. He deserves that. He’s rock solid and just a great person.”

Hibbett earned first-team All-SEC recognition from the conference coaches last season and has served as Alabama’s long snapper for each of the past three years. The Florence, Alabama native has also been a positive influence in the locker room and took part in the team’s senior talks last week.

“He knocked it out of the park,” DeBoer said. “You can just see the type of leader that he is. How much the guys trust and believe in him. How much they respect him.”

Later Thursday, Hibbet earned further recognition from conference coaches who named him as a first-team member of the preseason All-SEC team.

“He’s just really trustworthy,” DeBoer said, “and he’s great to have on this team.”