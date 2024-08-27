TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer didn’t know how to break the news of Kneeland Hibbett being put on scholarship to his team. It’s not that Alabama players weren't happy for the senior long snapper. They just didn’t realize he’d spent the past three years as a walk-on.

“It was cool hearing that,” safety Malachi Moore said following Tuesday’s practice. “That’s my first time being a part of something like that here at Alabama, a walk-on getting put on a scholarship. But for me, I thought Kneeland was already on scholarship so I kinda like, ‘Oh, for real?’ But I’m glad for him and that’s very great for him and his family.”

That’s life as a long snapper. Hibbett has been somewhat taken for granted the past three years, flawlessly providing snaps for Alabama’s punting and field goal units. The fact that many Crimson Tide fans don’t know his name is a tribute to his success in his role. So was his All-SEC recognition last season.

“The long snapper, right, like many specialists is a guy you undervalue,” DeBoer said last week. “Most people do, until all of a sudden those times come, the lights are bright, that snap's not made, that kick's not made. The punt didn't end how it's supposed to. He's just really trustworthy and he's great to have on this team.”

Hibbett hasn’t made one of those costly mistakes at Alabama. That, combined with his leadership made DeBoer’s decision an easy one. The hardest part for the first-year head coach was finding the best way to break the good news.

Ultimately, the two decided to make the announcement during Hibbett’s Senior Tide Talk, a speech DeBoer said Hibbett “knocked it out of the park.”

“I got to get in front of the team and kind of get some stuff off my heart and let them know,” Hibbett said. “It was a fun experience to let them know that, but Coach DeBoer definitely made sure the team knew and made it a special moment for me.

“They were pumped up for me and excited. Most of the guys on the team I’ve been here with for a really long time. And being one of the older guys on the team, trying to having to have a leadership role and just help guys be the best I can be. You know, I think it was a special moment for them as well to see me get something I’ve worked a really long time for.”

Count punter James Burnip as one of the most excited for the news. Burnip couldn’t tell you the first thing about the technical and fundamental aspects of long snapping. He just knows it’s important, and the way Hibbett does it takes a lot of the stress away from his role as a punter.

“When I’m standing back there for a punt, I have full faith that he’s going to put in the right area and location for me. It depends on which area of the field we’re punting. If we’re going right, I want it on the right side of the body so it’s just an easier take on my track. If we’re going left, same thing. … I think it’s really important to have that sort of consistency with him to make my job way easier.”

Hibbett’s scholarship will come with some increased duties this fall. After previously snapping punts and running directly down the field, the senior has spent the offseason working on his blocking to contribute more to protection.

“When DeBoer came in, I just made that a big point of something that I wanted, just being able to block year to have a shot at the NFL,” Hibbett said. “That’s something that I’ve been working on for many months, and I finally got it down. I’m ready for this year.”

Hibbett hasn’t changed his weight-room routine but said he’s focusing on getting as big and strong as he can while still being able to get down field for coverage on punts. That being said, the biggest difference in his new approach has more to do with his technique than it does his size.

“It was definitely difficult to learn,” Hibbett said. “I’ve got to change a couple of things to be able to get an efficient snap when I block. Just make sure to get my head up quick and deliver an efficient snap to James. That’s my job. But definitely working consistently on that has helped a bunch.”

Hibbett and No. 5 Alabama will open their season on Saturday when they take on Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.