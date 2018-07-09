Alabama’s depth at inside linebacker took another hit Monday as sophomore VanDarius Cowan was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules.

“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules,” head coach Nick Saban said in the statement. “Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”

According to a report from The Tuscaloosa News, Cowan’s dismissal comes less than a week after Tuscaloosa Police charged him with misdemeanor assault related to an incident in a Tuscaloosa bar last month.

The report states Cowan, 19, was charged with third-degree assault. He turned himself in Thursday and immediately posted $500 bond. According to a police report obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, Cowan is accused of punching Jesse Ray, 26, in the face at High Tide bar off the Strip early on the morning of June 23.

According to the report, Ray claimed he “was entering the bar as Cowan was leaving and said he did nothing to provoke him.” Ray then drove to the emergency room at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and received seven stitches on his lip. He also has a broken tooth and nerve damage.

Cowan recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry while appearing in seven games as a true freshman last year. He was expected to take a bigger role in the defense this coming season. The former four-star recruit came to Alabama as the No. 67 player overall and No. 7 outside linebacker in the 2017 class.

Cowan missed part of the spring while focussing on academic issues but returned in time to participate in Alabama's A-Day game.