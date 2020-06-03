Alabama linebacker Markail Benton placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, becoming the second Crimson Tide player to do so in as many days. Tuesday, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers placed his name in the database.

Benton, a redshirt junior, played in nine games last season, recording 19 tackles, including one for a loss. Earlier this offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Benton was suspended from the team. The Phenix City, Ala. native was also removed from the team’s online roster earlier this year.

Benton, a former four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 12 outside linebacker and No. 147 overall player in the 2017 class. Alabama has already seen four players transfer from the program including Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Scott Lashley, (Mississippi State) and defensive, Nigel Knott (East Carolina) and Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland). Defensive back Scooby Carter and tight end Giles Amos are still listed in the transfer portal. Carter is not listed on Alabama's current online roster.