Alabama linebacker Keanu Koht to enter transfer portal

Suspended linebacker Keanu Koht is transferring from Alabama, A&P Sports Agency informed Rivals on Tuesday.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer announced last week that Koht had been suspended from the team indefinitely. The redshirt junior was not with the team during its 52-7 win against Mercer over the weekend. Koht will have one year of eligibility at his next school.

Koht appeared in 106 defensive snaps over seven appearances, recording five tackles and 0.5 sacks this season. The Vero Beach, Florida native joined Alabama as the No. 43 overall play and No. 2 weakside defensive end in the 2021 class.

Koht is the second Alabama player to announce his departure from the program this season. Last month, defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis announced his decision to redshirt and enter the portal.

The transfer portal officially re-opens on Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28. There will also be a spring window from April 16-25.