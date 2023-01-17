Alabama is losing a former five-star recruit to the transfer portal. Junior linebacker Demouy Kennedy became the latest member of the Crimson Tide to announce his pending transfer from the program, entering his name in the portal Tuesday night. The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Kennedy recorded one tackle over five appearances this season, playing primarily on special teams. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender appeared in 14 games during the 2021 season, serving on special teams before being moved to an emergency running back role. He ran for 16 yards on seven attempts that season.

Kennedy, a Theodore, Alabama native, came to the Crimson Tide as the No. 1 player in the state and No. 34 overall player in the 2020 class.

Committed Alabama transfer portal entrants

Aaron Anderson | Fr. | WR (LSU)

Tanner Bowles | R-Jr. | OL (Kentucky)

Javion Cohen | Jr. | OL (Miami)

JoJo Earle | So. | WR (TCU)

Damieon George Jr. | Jr. | OL (Florida)

Traeshon Holden | Jr. | WR (Oregon)

Braylen Ingraham | R-Jr. | DL (Syracuse)

Khyree Jackson | Sr. | DB (Oregon)

Amari Kight | R-Jr. | OL (Central Florida)

Christian Leary | So. | WR (Central Florida)

Jack Martin | Sr. | P | (Houston)

Trey Sanders | R-Jr. | RB (TCU)

Uncommitted Alabama transfer portal entrants

Tyler Harrell | R-Sr.| WR

Demouy Kennedy | Jr. | LB