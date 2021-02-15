Ben Davis’ time at Alabama has come to an end. The redshirt senior linebacker entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Monday afternoon. He is listed as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately upon joining a new program.

"I want to say thank you to the University of Alabama and Coach Saban for giving me the opportunity to play college football at the highest level while also earning my degree," Davis said through a post on social media. "My time in Tuscaloosa has helped me to grow into not only a better football player, but more importantly, a better person. These last few years have introduced me to some of the best people, coaches and teammates and those are bonds that I will keep with me for life.

"After winning the national championship this season, I talked with my family about continuing my career in football. With much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone at Alabama who has brought me to this point and it's always 'Roll Tide' for life."

Davis, the No. 5 overall player in the 2016 class, never lived up to his five-star billing during his five years in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Last season, the Gordo, Ala. native appeared in 10 games, tallying three tackles. He tallied a combined seven tackles, one sack and a pass breakup in his Crimson Tide career. Alabama had already removed Davis from its online roster earlier this month.

Davis is the son of former Alabama linebacker Wayne Davis, who holds the school's all-time record with 327 tackles.

Last week, former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas announced his transfer to Vanderbilt. Since the beginning of last season, the Tide has also seen defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher transfer to Southern California, linebacker Kevin Harris II transfer to Georgia Tech and defensive back Eddie Smith transfer to Illinois.