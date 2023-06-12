Alabama basketball is well-positioned to land its next big man. According to multiple reports, the Crimson Tide is on the verge of receiving a commitment from North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson. The standout forward is considering Alabama and Arkansas and visited both programs last week.

During his junior season last year, Nelson earned All-Summit League first-team honors, leading NDSU with 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game. He shot 52.1% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc while making 72% of his free-throw attempts. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward was also part of the Summit League All-Defensive Team, averaging a team-leading 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals.

The addition of Nelson was crucial for Alabama after it unexpectedly lost starting center Charles Bediako to the NBA draft last month. Along with Bediako, the Crimson Tide is also losing starting forward Noah Clowney to the draft and veteran backup forward Noah Gurley to graduation.

Senior Nick Pringle, who averaged 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting a team-high 84.7% from the floor, is the only returning frontcourt player from last year’s team. In addition to Nelson, Alabama added a pair of freshmen forwards in Rivals100 members Mo Dioubate (No. 78 overall) and Sam Walters (No. 51 overall). Friday, Dioubate posted a picture of himself on crutches while wearing a brace on his right leg. The freshman’s injury and its severity is unknown at the moment.

Nelson is set to become Alabama’s third transfer addition this offseason, following Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada and Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. The Crimson Tide saw two players transfer out of the program as Jaden Bradley joined Arizona while Nimari Burnett went to Michigan.

With Nelson’s addition, Alabama’s scholarship count would move to 11, two below the NCAA limit.