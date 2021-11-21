Alabama legacy excited about offer from the Tide

Tavoy Feagin, 2024 four-star athlete from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, has 19 scholarship offers after Alabama extended an offer on Saturday during the visit to Tuscaloosa for the Arkansas game. Feagin's father, Michael, played football for the Crimson Tide (1995-99).

"It's always great to be recognized from Alabama, especially getting an offer from the school I grew up with,” Feagin said. “I haven't visited since I was eight.

"I went up there with my mom, dad and brother. They were happy, but I am glad to have parents that keep me humble. They just told me we still got a lot of work to do."

Feagin spoke with Coach Saban after the Tide's 42-35 win against the Razorbacks. Coach Saban told the sophomore he’s looking forward to him returning. Feagin also spoke with a few other coaches.

"I spoke with Coach Wiggins and Coach Valai," he said. "They were just saying how they've had their eyes on me this season. They said how they could use a player like me."

He grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide with Alabama as his father's alma mater. He was impressed with the environment at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

"It was a great game," Feagin said. "I was impressed with Malachi Moore. I love the atmosphere, the coaches and how everything is like a home environment."

The 6-foot, 171-pound cornerback had 30 tackles during the 2021 season, one interception, four pass break-ups and a forced fumble.