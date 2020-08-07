Alabama finally knows its opponents for the upcoming season. After announcing its move to a 10-game conference-only schedule last week, the SEC revealed the two additional opponents each of its teams will face for the coming season during a broadcast on SEC Network on Friday afternoon.

Alabama will be adding a trip to Missouri and a home matchup against Kentucky to its slate this season. The Crimson Tide will need to wait to see when those two games take place as the SEC is set to release each team’s full schedule next week.

Alabama was already scheduled to play home games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Auburn as well as road games against Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU this season.

Here’s a look at the two new conference opponents for each SEC team:

Alabama: Kentucky (home), Missouri (away)

Arkansas: Georgia (home), Florida (away)

Auburn: Tennessee (home), South Carolina (away)

Florida: Arkansas (home), Texas A&M (away)

Georgia: Mississippi State (home), Arkansas (away)

Kentucky: Ole Miss (home), Alabama (away)

LSU: Missouri (home), Vanderbilt (away)

Mississippi State: Vanderbilt (home), Georgia (away)

Missouri: Alabama (home), LSU (away)

Ole Miss: South Carolina (home), Kentucky (away)

South Carolina: Auburn (home), Ole Miss (away)

Tennessee: Texas A&M (home), Auburn (away)

Texas A&M: Florida (home), Tennessee (away)

Vanderbilt: LSU (home), Mississippi State (away)