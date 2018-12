Alabama placed a nation’s best six players on the Associated Press All-American team, including four players on the first team.

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams, receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and safety Deionte Thompson all earned first-team honors, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and center Ross Pierschbacher were named to the second team.

Clemson and Oklahoma both finished second in the nation with four total All-American selections. Clemson was also second to Alabama in terms of first-teamers with three. The SEC led all conferences with 11 total selections, more than twice as much as the ACC which finished second with five.