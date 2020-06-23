Alabama LB target sets commitment date
Dallas Turner, four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will announce his college decision on July 1. Turner has a final five of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma.
