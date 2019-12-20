Alabama received some welcomed news Friday night as redshirt senior Joshua McMillon announced he received his medical hardship waiver and is eligible to return to the Crimson Tide for an additional season. However, he later clarified that he has not decided whether or not he will play.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pounder was set to be Alabama’s starter at Will linebacker this year before suffering a season-ending knee injury during fall camp. He was replaced by freshman Christian Harris.

“I was also granted a medical shirt from the NCAA to return next season to play. I am truly blessed and give all praises to God, family, and friends. Many said it couldn’t be done but I’ve never stood down from a challenge. Thank you all for pushing me to be the best I can be!”

McMillon appeared in 10 games during his redshirt junior season, tallying 14 tackles including one for a loss. Last month, head coach Nick Saban said Alabama would petition for an injury waiver for McMillon, stating he would definitely welcome him back to the team.

“Josh is a really mature, good leader, school’s important to him,” Saban said. “And I’m sure he’ll make a great decision about coming back. We’d love to have him.”