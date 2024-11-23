Alabama LB Deontae Lawson leaves Oklahoma game with leg injury

Alabama was wihout one of its key leaders and communicators on defense for much of its 24-3 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. Crimson Tide linebacker Deonate Lawson was knocked out of the game with a leg injury.

Lawson was injured with just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter of Alabama’s matchup against the Sooners. He was helped off the field and went immediately to the locker room. The ABC broadcast initially said Lawson was questionable to return but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.

After the game, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that Lawson has a "lower extremity injury" and he'll be evaluated further when the team arrives back in Tuscaloosa.

Senior linebacker Justin Jefferson replaced Lawson, who also wears the helmet communication for Alabama's defense. Jefferson has 40 tackles and two sacks this season.