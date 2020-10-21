BamaInsider - Alabama LB commitment Robert Woodyard season highlights

Robert Woodyard, 2022 four-star linebacker from Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, committed to Alabama in June. Woodyard committed to the Crimson Tide over several other programs including Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

Woodyard has been a tough evaluation after suffering a torn ACL during his freshman season and only playing in four games as a sophomore. All spring and summer camps were also cancelled nationwide because of COVID-19 which eliminated evaluation opportunities.

The Alabama commitment is fully healthy and having a tremendous junior campaign. He has recorded 112 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and a sack. He has also reeled in three touchdown receptions on offense. He has also helped Williamson to a 6-3 record this season.

Watch his junior season highlights below!



