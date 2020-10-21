 BamaInsider - Alabama LB commitment Robert Woodyard season highlights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 14:22:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama LB commitment Robert Woodyard season highlights

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

Robert Woodyard, 2022 four-star linebacker from Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, committed to Alabama in June. Woodyard committed to the Crimson Tide over several other programs including Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

Woodyard has been a tough evaluation after suffering a torn ACL during his freshman season and only playing in four games as a sophomore. All spring and summer camps were also cancelled nationwide because of COVID-19 which eliminated evaluation opportunities.

The Alabama commitment is fully healthy and having a tremendous junior campaign. He has recorded 112 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and a sack. He has also reeled in three touchdown receptions on offense. He has also helped Williamson to a 6-3 record this season.

Watch his junior season highlights below!


Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board

Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}