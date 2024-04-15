Alabama basketball is looking to reload after its historic Final Four run last season. In addition to a pair of transfer additions so far this offseason, the Crimson Tide is also bringing in the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in 2024. Two of Alabama’s three signees — five-star prospects and high school teammates Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid — were featured in Rivals’ final five-star countdown Monday. Here is a breakdown of each of Alabama's newest five-star talents from Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy, as well as a look at what to expect from them this season.

Aiden Sherrell | PF | No. 19 overall

Advertisement

Cassidy’s take: Aiden Sherrell, who signed with Alabama, is a toolsy, fluid and athletic big that brings versatility on both ends of the floor. The long and athletic forward has the bounce to play above the rim and a passing ability that sometimes goes overlooked. He’ll come into his own as he adds muscle and becomes more assertive, as he has a tendency to coast when things aren’t going well for him. He’s capable of hurting defenses from the mid-range and from beyond the arc when he’s going well, though he’s looking to become more consistent from deep. What to expect this season: At 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, Sherrell has a similar build to Alabama freshman Jarin Stevenson. Depending on what Nick Pringle and Grant Nelson decide to do with their futures Sherrell will likely add forward depth off the bench in his first season. His outside shot is underdeveloped at the moment, but his athleticism and size make him moldable into either a stretch big or more of a pure rim protector at the next level.

Derrion Reid | SF | No. 15 overall