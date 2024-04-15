Alabama lands two signees in Rivals' final five-star countdown
Alabama basketball is looking to reload after its historic Final Four run last season. In addition to a pair of transfer additions so far this offseason, the Crimson Tide is also bringing in the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in 2024. Two of Alabama’s three signees — five-star prospects and high school teammates Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid — were featured in Rivals’ final five-star countdown Monday.
Here is a breakdown of each of Alabama's newest five-star talents from Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy, as well as a look at what to expect from them this season.
Aiden Sherrell | PF | No. 19 overall
Cassidy’s take: Aiden Sherrell, who signed with Alabama, is a toolsy, fluid and athletic big that brings versatility on both ends of the floor. The long and athletic forward has the bounce to play above the rim and a passing ability that sometimes goes overlooked. He’ll come into his own as he adds muscle and becomes more assertive, as he has a tendency to coast when things aren’t going well for him. He’s capable of hurting defenses from the mid-range and from beyond the arc when he’s going well, though he’s looking to become more consistent from deep.
What to expect this season: At 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, Sherrell has a similar build to Alabama freshman Jarin Stevenson. Depending on what Nick Pringle and Grant Nelson decide to do with their futures Sherrell will likely add forward depth off the bench in his first season. His outside shot is underdeveloped at the moment, but his athleticism and size make him moldable into either a stretch big or more of a pure rim protector at the next level.
Derrion Reid | SF | No. 15 overall
Cassidy's Take: The Alabama-bound Derrion Reid is one of two five-star prospects headed to Tuscaloosa this cycle and will bring an impressive post-scoring prowess with him to campus. Reid is able to play above the rim and thrive with his back to the basket. He's also a well above average rebounder and versatile defender. The 6-foot-7 forward isn’t afraid to let it fly from deep but isn't going to kill opponents shooting the ball from distance. He is definitely trying to expand his offensive game but he’s a dangerous threat even as constructed because of his ability to score in the post and absorb contact while doing so.
What to expect this season: Reid’s role will also partially depend on how the rest of Alabama’s roster shakes out. His athletic ability on both ends suggests he should take less time to acclimate to the college game and he could potentially earn a starting spot in Year 1. At 6-foot-7, he plays bigger than his height in the post and should be able to handle himself against SEC bigs, especially as he adds muscle this offseason. Reid's instincts, especially as an off-ball defender, will also help earn him a decent chunk of minutes right away. The key for Reid will be how well he's able to transition his scoring ability in the post to the next level, especially as he continues to develop an outside shot.