TideIllustrated

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner are the common headliners for this season’s defense. Rightfully so, both were named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list. McKinstry and Turner are the lone Alabama representatives.

The Bednarik Award is given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football according to head coaches, sportscasters, and members of the Maxwell Football Club across the country. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. took home the honor last year. The Crimson Tide has two other previous winners in defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (2016).

McKinstry has already racked up a plethora of preseason accolades already. He was previously recognized on the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy earlier this month.

Last season, McKinstry led the Crimson Tide defense with 15 pass deflections meanwhile picking up an interception and two tackles for loss. The lockdown cornerback continues to turn heads everywhere as he continues his stellar play.

Dallas Turner has also added to his preseason accolade resume as well. Turner was previously named to the Nagurski Award preseason watch list alongside McKinstry and Malachi Moore.

Taking over the role of Anderson this season, the 6-foot-4, 242-pound outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida started 10 games last season. He finished with eight tackles for loss, including four sacks last year, as well as finishing second on the team with nine quarterback hurries.