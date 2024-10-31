Alabama lands top 100 DL Vodney Cleveland in the class of 2026

Advertisement

in other news

Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named SEC Player of the Year by the conference's coaches.

 • Jack Knowlton
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

The latest on a few Alabama targets.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett

Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett

Elijah Pritchett has show flashes of his five-star talent, but Alabama needs more consistency.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
How Richard Young cashed in “mental reps” with big run against Missouri

How Richard Young cashed in “mental reps” with big run against Missouri

Richard Young made the most of his opportunity against Missouri.

 • Jack Knowlton
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama commits performed last week.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton

in other news

Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named SEC Player of the Year by the conference's coaches.

 • Jack Knowlton
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears

The latest on a few Alabama targets.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett

Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett

Elijah Pritchett has show flashes of his five-star talent, but Alabama needs more consistency.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
Published Oct 31, 2024
Alabama lands top 100 DL Vodney Cleveland in the class of 2026
circle avatar
John Garcia Jr.  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@johngarcia_jr

The more things change the more they stay the same.

Alabama, which holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, has picked up a blue-chip recruit in the 2026 class following the announcement of Vodney Cleveland on Thursday evening.

The Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout is a top 10 interior defensive lineman in the junior class, notching an accomplishment for Kalen DeBoer. The 2025 group has yet to land a blue-chip pledge among interior projections despite its lofty overall ranking.

But after hosting Cleveland more than any other program, UA earns the verbal commitment on Nick Saban's birthday of all days.

Cleveland is the second commitment for the Crimson Tide in 2026, joining Peach State defensive back Dorian Barney, and the first in-state talent to pick the program.

"He's gotten so much better," Parker head coach Frank Warren told Rivals. "He is a lottery pick if he keeps getting better."

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

What it Means

Cleveland is a huge pickup, especially during the regular season, as the 2026 class all of a sudden sees many elite prospects electing to come off the board somewhat early. The big defensive tackle committing marks the third top-five talent in the Yellowhammer State to have come off the board already, and the first for the Crimson Tide. Rival Auburn has a trio of top-12 recruits already committed in the junior class.

The win also reemphasizes the classic Alabama hold in the Birmingham area, where the proximity to Tuscaloosa is always a plus for UA. However, the talent pool is spread out in the state for the junior class, led by No. 1 recruit and five-star Anthony Jones out of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal. While entertaining ACC programs on a national offer list, most expect 'Tank' to end up at one of the Iron Bowl rivals. Until Thursday night, Alabama's angle could not include peer recruiting from a potential fellow in-state commitment.

Individually, Cleveland to 'Bama checks a box in perception, too. With the staff not securing a highly-rated defensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, an early win at the position would be viewed as nearly ideal despite how much time remains for the class of 2026.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

What Cleveland brings to 'Bama

The junior burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2023, while at Prattville (Ala.) High School, emerging as a clear cut SEC talent in a state known for producing plenty along the defensive front. In seeing him during the offseason through an in-season look back in September, it's clear that Cleveland has upped his regiment with his high school coaches and private trainers alike. As he continues to trim a massive frame, his game will only be viewed with that much of a higher ceiling.

On the surface, though, the newest Crimson Tide commitment brings plenty of power to the point of attack, working with a relatively high motor and plus leverage while carrying more than 300 pounds. He also displays requisite length, not only allowing for separation from opposing blockers, but maximizing a tackle radius while working downhill as illustrated in the nationally-televised game against Carrollton (Ga.) High School.

Cleveland's power isn't just apparent in the wash, it also shows up when he reaches the ball carrier, often emphatically. There is also sneaky athleticism in this big man's game, tangible not only as he diagnoses plays while shedding blocks, but also his redirection ability thereafter. As the junior continues to reshape his body and inch closer to his ceiling, Cleveland looks like a true interior talent who could potentially occupy multiple gaps in an SEC scheme.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS