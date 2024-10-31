Alabama lands top 100 DL Vodney Cleveland in the class of 2026

The more things change the more they stay the same. Alabama, which holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, has picked up a blue-chip recruit in the 2026 class following the announcement of Vodney Cleveland on Thursday evening. The Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout is a top 10 interior defensive lineman in the junior class, notching an accomplishment for Kalen DeBoer. The 2025 group has yet to land a blue-chip pledge among interior projections despite its lofty overall ranking. But after hosting Cleveland more than any other program, UA earns the verbal commitment on Nick Saban's birthday of all days. Cleveland is the second commitment for the Crimson Tide in 2026, joining Peach State defensive back Dorian Barney, and the first in-state talent to pick the program. "He's gotten so much better," Parker head coach Frank Warren told Rivals. "He is a lottery pick if he keeps getting better."

What it Means

Cleveland is a huge pickup, especially during the regular season, as the 2026 class all of a sudden sees many elite prospects electing to come off the board somewhat early. The big defensive tackle committing marks the third top-five talent in the Yellowhammer State to have come off the board already, and the first for the Crimson Tide. Rival Auburn has a trio of top-12 recruits already committed in the junior class. The win also reemphasizes the classic Alabama hold in the Birmingham area, where the proximity to Tuscaloosa is always a plus for UA. However, the talent pool is spread out in the state for the junior class, led by No. 1 recruit and five-star Anthony Jones out of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal. While entertaining ACC programs on a national offer list, most expect 'Tank' to end up at one of the Iron Bowl rivals. Until Thursday night, Alabama's angle could not include peer recruiting from a potential fellow in-state commitment. Individually, Cleveland to 'Bama checks a box in perception, too. With the staff not securing a highly-rated defensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, an early win at the position would be viewed as nearly ideal despite how much time remains for the class of 2026.

What Cleveland brings to 'Bama