Alabama lands three on SEC All-Freshman team

A trio of Alabama newcomers picked up conference honors Thursday as wide receiver JoJo Earle, linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry were named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Earle earned his spot as a return specialist.

Turner, the No. 1 outside linebacker in this year’s class, has started three games over 13 appearances for Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher has 45 total tackles, including seven for a loss with 5.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. All of his sacks have come in the past five games, including one during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

“He’s improved a lot,” Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson said of Turner last month. “He watches film with me all the time. He watches film by himself. He watches film with coaches. He takes football very seriously. He just goes out there and he [is] Dallas.”

McKinstry, the No. 1 cornerback in this year’s class, has appeared in 12 games while earning four starts, including each of the past two weeks. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback has an interception and a pass deflection to go with 17 tackles including a sack. His lone pass deflection came during the fourth overtime period of this year’s Iron Bowl as he swatted away a two-point try in the back of the end zone to set up Alabama’s game-winning conversion the next play.

“Kool-Aid is doing a great job,” safety Jordan Battle said last month. “Kool-Aid’s been getting better and better each practice. He’s going upstairs, he’s getting in the playbook and in the meetings, he’s answering questions when coaches are asking questions. He’s progressing and he keeps getting better each week.”

Earle is averaging 6.79 yards on 14 punt returns. He has also recorded 12 receptions for 148 yards. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaker joined Alabama as the No. 5 wide receiver in this year’s class. He has started one game over 10 appearances and is currently recovering from an injury he suffered against New Mexico State on Nov. 13.

“JoJo is a very explosive player,” Battle said earlier this season. “He’s very quick. He’s fast. He’s efficient in his routes. We love JoJo. He’s coming along very well.”

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was named SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.