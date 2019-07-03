Seven Alabama players were named to the Sporting News preseason All-American team Wednesday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses were named to the first team, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Xavier McKinney were named to the second team. The seven players were the most by any school, while Clemson led the nation with three first-team members.

Jeudy earned the Biletnikoff Award last season after leading Alabama with 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. Moses was a finalist for the Butkus Award after leading the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles while tallying 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

Tagovailoa failed to earn first-team honors despite finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season. The left-hander tore up Alabama’s record books, setting the school marks for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966) and leading the nation with a 199.44 quarterback rating. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was named to the first team instead.

Alex Leatherwood received second-team honors after starting all 15 games at right guard for Alabama last season. The 6-foot-6 310-pound offensive lineman, who earned a 65 grade from Pro Football Focus, will be moving to left tackle this year.

Davis, the lone returnee from Alabama’s starting defensive line, tallied 55 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Jennings had 50 and 5.5 sacks. He led the team with 11 pass breakups and finished third on the team with 13 tackles for a loss. McKinney finished tied for second on the team with two interceptions and third on the team with 74 tackles.