Alabama lands seven players on Sporting News preseason All-American team

Seven Alabama players were named to the Sporting News preseason All-American team Wednesday. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses were named to the first team, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Xavier McKinney were named to the second team. The seven players were the most by any school, while Clemson led the nation with three first-team members.

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jerry Jeudy earned first-team preseason All-American honors from the Sporting News. Photo | Getty Images

Jeudy earned the Biletnikoff Award last season after leading Alabama with 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. Moses was a finalist for the Butkus Award after leading the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles while tallying 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

Tagovailoa failed to earn first-team honors despite finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season. The left-hander tore up Alabama’s record books, setting the school marks for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966) and leading the nation with a 199.44 quarterback rating. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was named to the first team instead.

Alex Leatherwood received second-team honors after starting all 15 games at right guard for Alabama last season. The 6-foot-6 310-pound offensive lineman, who earned a 65 grade from Pro Football Focus, will be moving to left tackle this year.

Davis, the lone returnee from Alabama’s starting defensive line, tallied 55 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Jennings had 50 and 5.5 sacks. He led the team with 11 pass breakups and finished third on the team with 13 tackles for a loss. McKinney finished tied for second on the team with two interceptions and third on the team with 74 tackles.

Sporting News preseason All-American team

First-team offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

WR: Jerry Jeudy Alabama

WR: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

TE: Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt

T: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

T: Shane Lemieux, Oregon

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

G: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

G: Walker Little, Stanford

ATH: Rondale Moore, Purdue

First-team defense

DL: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

DL: Chase Young, Ohio State

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

CB: CJ Henderson, Florida

CB: Bryce Hall, Virginia

CB: Andre Cisco, Syracuse

S: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

First-team specialist

K: Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RET: Isaiah Wright, Temple

Second-team offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

WR: Justyn Ross, Clemson

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

T: Mekhi Becton, Louisville

T: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

C: Nick Harris, Washington

G: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

G: Ben Bredeson, Michigan

ATH: Tra Minter, South Alabama

Second-team defense

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Nick Coe, Auburn

DL: Xavier Thomas, Clemson

DL: Curtis Weaver, Boise State

LB: Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

LB: Joe Bachie, Michigan State

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

CB: Lavert Hill, Michigan

CB: Jaylon Johnson, Utah

S: Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

S: Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Second-team specialist

K: Cooper Rothe, Wyoming

P: Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

RET: Savon Scarver, Utah State

