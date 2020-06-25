Robert Woodyard, 2022 athlete from Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, committed to the University of Alabama on Thursday. Woodyard, recruited mainly as a linebacker, also has offers from Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

“I just felt like it was a good decision all-around, not just football but I can get a good education," Woodyard said. "I let the coaches know a few days ago. I spoke with Coach Saban. He told me congratulations. He told me to be where your feet are."

Woodyard said he chose Alabama over Auburn and Tennessee. He is recruited by Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri. Woodyard said he has known for about a month that he was ready to commit to Alabama.

"I have a good relationship with the Alabama coaches," he said. "I feel very comfortable there. I don't know if I will take other visits. I feel very good about my commitment to Alabama. I am excited! My family is excited!"

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete has played running back and linebacker in high school. He will stick strictly to defense during his upcoming season.

Woodyard played in only four games during his junior season after suffering a torn ACL during his freshman season.

Woodyard is the second commitment in the Tide's 2022 recruiting class as he joins fellow in-state linebacker Jeremiah Alexander from Thompson High School in Alabaster.