Alabama had a conference-best 13 players selected to 14 spots, including seven first-team members, on the SEC Media Days All-SEC team announced Friday. Georgia was second with 12 total selections, including three first-team members. Missouri and South Carolina also had three first-team spots.



Running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Jonah Williams and center Ross Pierschbacher were selected to the first-team offense, while defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, defensive back Deionte Thompson and linebackers Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings were selected to the first-team defense.

Offensive lineman Lester Cotton made the second-team offense, while defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was selected to the second-team defense and Trevon Diggs was named second-team all-purpose on special teams. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudyand offensive lineman Matt Womack earned third-team honors on offense, while Dylan Moses was named to the third-team defense and Diggs made third-team return specialist.