Alabama lands Rivals250 OL Olaus Alinen

Rivals250 offensive lineman Olaus Alinen announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday morning. The Crimson Tide were the early leader for the Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School star but were challenge by Ohio State and Miami along with Georgia and Oregon. Alinen, a native of Finland, took official visits to all five schools in June, which helped him come to his final decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Coach Wolford and I have been building a relationship since he got there and it's been really good," Alinen said over the weekend. "I feel pretty comfortable with him and I know he's going to work hard everyday for me. It's a pretty nice town. I've lived in big cities like Atlanta and I used to live in a small city in Finland so I'm kind of used to both type of cities. It's a really pro-style program. They do everything in a very similar way that a NFL team would operate."

RIVALS' REACTION...