Alabama lands record 12 players on media's preseason All-SEC First Team

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer

Alabama got a head start on what could be another record-breaking season. The Crimson Tide landed a total of 19 players on the media’s preseason All-SEC team released Friday, including a record 12 first-team selections. The first-team honorees surpass the previous mark of 10 set by Alabama in 2017.

The Crimson Tide’s 12 first-team selections include six on offense in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, defensive back Trevon Diggs and linebackers Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings made the first-team defense, while Jaylen Waddle occupied two slots — all-purpose player and as a return specialist — on the first-team specialists unit.

Alabama had three second-team members as Waddle was listed at receiver while defensive backs Patrick Surtain II and Xavier McKinney were included on defense. The Crimson Tide’s third-team selections included tight end Miller Forristall and offensive linemen Matt Womack and Deonte Brown on offense and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Shyheim Carter on defense.

Alabama was voted to win the SEC by the media earlier in the day. The Crimson Tide enters the season having won a league-leading 27 SEC titles, including four in the past five years. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to open its season against Duke on Aug. 31 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Preseason Media Days All-SEC team 

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB — Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB — D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB — Najee Harris, Alabama

WR — Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR — Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL — Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL— Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL — Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL—Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C — Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team

QB — Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB — Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB — Lamical Perine, Florida

WR — Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE — Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL — Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL — Damien Lewis, LSU

OL — Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL — Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C — Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team

QB — Joe Burrow, LSU

RB — Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB — JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR — Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR — Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE — *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE — *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL — Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL — Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL — Matt Womack, Alabama

C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL — Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL — Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL — Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL — Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB — Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB — Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB — Grant Delpit, LSU

DB — J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB — Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team

DL — Nick Coe, Auburn

DL — Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL — Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL — Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB — Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB — De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB — David Reese II, Florida

DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB — Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB — Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB — Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL — LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL — McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL — Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL — Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB — Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB — Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB — Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB — DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB — Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB — Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB — Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P — Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK — Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P — Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS — Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP — Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third-Team

P — Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK — Evan McPherson, Florida

RS — Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP — Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* - Indicates a tie

{{ article.author_name }}