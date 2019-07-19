Alabama lands record 12 players on media's preseason All-SEC First Team
Alabama got a head start on what could be another record-breaking season. The Crimson Tide landed a total of 19 players on the media’s preseason All-SEC team released Friday, including a record 12 first-team selections. The first-team honorees surpass the previous mark of 10 set by Alabama in 2017.
The Crimson Tide’s 12 first-team selections include six on offense in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.
Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, defensive back Trevon Diggs and linebackers Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings made the first-team defense, while Jaylen Waddle occupied two slots — all-purpose player and as a return specialist — on the first-team specialists unit.
Alabama had three second-team members as Waddle was listed at receiver while defensive backs Patrick Surtain II and Xavier McKinney were included on defense. The Crimson Tide’s third-team selections included tight end Miller Forristall and offensive linemen Matt Womack and Deonte Brown on offense and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Shyheim Carter on defense.
Alabama was voted to win the SEC by the media earlier in the day. The Crimson Tide enters the season having won a league-leading 27 SEC titles, including four in the past five years. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to open its season against Duke on Aug. 31 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Preseason Media Days All-SEC team
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB — Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB — D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB — Najee Harris, Alabama
WR — Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR — Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL — Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL— Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL — Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL—Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C — Cushenberry, LSU
Second-Team
QB — Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB — Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB — Lamical Perine, Florida
WR — Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE — Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL — Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL — Damien Lewis, LSU
OL — Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL — Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C — Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Third-Team
QB — Joe Burrow, LSU
RB — Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB — JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR — Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR — Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE — *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE — *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL — Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL — Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL — Matt Womack, Alabama
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL — Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL — Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL — Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL — Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB — Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB — Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB — Grant Delpit, LSU
DB — J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB — Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Second-Team
DL — Nick Coe, Auburn
DL — Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL — Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL — Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB — Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB — De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB — David Reese II, Florida
DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB — Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB — Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB — Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL — LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL — McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL — Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL — Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB — Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB — Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB — Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB — DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB — Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB — Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB — Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P — Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK — Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P — Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS — Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
AP — Kadarius Toney, Florida
Third-Team
P — Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK — Evan McPherson, Florida
RS — Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP — Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
* - Indicates a tie
