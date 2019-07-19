Alabama got a head start on what could be another record-breaking season. The Crimson Tide landed a total of 19 players on the media’s preseason All-SEC team released Friday, including a record 12 first-team selections. The first-team honorees surpass the previous mark of 10 set by Alabama in 2017.

The Crimson Tide’s 12 first-team selections include six on offense in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, defensive back Trevon Diggs and linebackers Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings made the first-team defense, while Jaylen Waddle occupied two slots — all-purpose player and as a return specialist — on the first-team specialists unit.

Alabama had three second-team members as Waddle was listed at receiver while defensive backs Patrick Surtain II and Xavier McKinney were included on defense. The Crimson Tide’s third-team selections included tight end Miller Forristall and offensive linemen Matt Womack and Deonte Brown on offense and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Shyheim Carter on defense.

Alabama was voted to win the SEC by the media earlier in the day. The Crimson Tide enters the season having won a league-leading 27 SEC titles, including four in the past five years. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to open its season against Duke on Aug. 31 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.