Alabama lands portal commitment from Flordia DL Kelby Collins

Following a slew of transfer departures, Alabama has finally added a scholarship commitment from the portal. Former Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins committed to the Crimson Tide Tuesday night. The Gardendale, Alabama native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Collins earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2023, recording 23 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, to go with four quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. However, he struggled with a position change to a three-tech role at defensive tackle this season, leading to limited playing time. Alabama will likely look to move the 6-foot-4, 278-pound defender back to the edge in its Bandit role.

Alabama has used junior LT Overton and redshirt senior Jah-Marien Latham as its two primary players at the Bandit position this season. Both players are eligible to return next year but face NFL draft decisions. The Tide also returns rising redshirt sophomores Jordan Renaud, Keon Keeley and Jeremiah Beamon. Along with Collins, Alabama added JUCO transfer Kevonte Henry as part of its signing class.

Alabama recruited Collins out of high school. The former four-star recruit signed with Florida as the No. 52 overall player and No. 6 strongside defensive end in the 2023 class.

While Collins is Alabama's first scholarship addition from the portal, the Tide previously added a pair of preferred walk-ons in punter Blake Doud (Colorado Mines) and long snapper David Bird (California).